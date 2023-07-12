Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,320,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,320,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 19,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $73,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,622,359 shares in the company, valued at $41,002,305.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

