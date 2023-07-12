NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $66,123.76 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 2,004,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,100. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

