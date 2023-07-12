Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NHS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

