Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.28. 60,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $819,509,000,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

