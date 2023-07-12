NFT Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,487.00 or 1.00023564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.