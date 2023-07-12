Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.73.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. Its properties portfolio is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.
