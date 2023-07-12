Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.