Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys 134 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

NOC stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.99. 200,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.78 and its 200 day moving average is $462.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

