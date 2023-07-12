Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

