Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $209,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,404,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.