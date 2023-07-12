Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $442.12. 1,516,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.43 and a 200 day moving average of $381.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

