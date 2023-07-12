Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $489,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.74. 353,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

