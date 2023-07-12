Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $721,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

TGT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

