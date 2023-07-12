Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 3,561 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

