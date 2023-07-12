Northern Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,652. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

