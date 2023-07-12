Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $514,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $225.87. 793,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,877. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.16. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

