NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 75.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,831,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

