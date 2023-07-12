NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.98.
NuVasive Price Performance
NuVasive stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 75.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,831,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NuVasive
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.