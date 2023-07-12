Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

BATS NUSC traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,409 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

