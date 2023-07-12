NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.25

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.25 and traded as high as $94.20. NVE shares last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 47,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NVE Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.24.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 59.33%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,433.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 17,720.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in NVE by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

