Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Up 1.5%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$68.00 and last traded at C$68.00. Approximately 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.00.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.55. The company has a market cap of C$173.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.69%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

