OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.26

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.26 and traded as low as $57.10. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 2,773 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $682.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

