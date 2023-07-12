OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.26

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.26 and traded as low as $57.10. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 2,773 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $682.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.
