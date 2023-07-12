Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OC opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $132.67. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.