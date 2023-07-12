Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

OXLCM opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

