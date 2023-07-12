Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 404,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

