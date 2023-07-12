Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 404,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.