P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading 7.7% Higher

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 81,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 447,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 21,850 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,509,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 65,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $246,982.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,781,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,930,523.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares in the company, valued at $195,509,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 698,233 shares of company stock worth $2,406,717 in the last ninety days. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

