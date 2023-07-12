Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.65.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $177.08. 358,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

