Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $305.00. 2,987,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,877,886 shares.The stock last traded at $242.11 and had previously closed at $250.23.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

