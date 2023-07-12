Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LOW traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $233.30. 387,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,593. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $234.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

