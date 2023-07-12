Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.82. 1,109,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $411.01. The company has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

