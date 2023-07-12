PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Down 4.7%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 660,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 497,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
