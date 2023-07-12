PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Down 4.7%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 660,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 497,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

PAVmed Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

About PAVmed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 279,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.