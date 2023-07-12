Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $658.44 million and approximately $908,250.79 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 661,654,230 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

