Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$51.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.70 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.16.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1839623 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

