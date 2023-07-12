Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.74

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and traded as high as $24.75. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 6,499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $171.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 60.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

