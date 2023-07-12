Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.59

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.59 and traded as low as $18.40. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 4,003 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEBK. TheStreet lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

