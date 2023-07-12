PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. PepsiCo has set its FY23 guidance at $7.27 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

