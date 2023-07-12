Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

