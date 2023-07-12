Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

TSE PNE opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 103.85%. The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0200208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

