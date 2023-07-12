Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.1% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.39. 463,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,900. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,322 shares of company stock worth $30,280,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.