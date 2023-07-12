Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,565. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 248,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,956. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

