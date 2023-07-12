Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

