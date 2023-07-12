Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Down 0.3%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

