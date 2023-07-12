Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

