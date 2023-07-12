Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,839,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,651,494 shares.The stock last traded at $15.09 and had previously closed at $15.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,379,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 168,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,459,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

