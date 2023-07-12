Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 104,271 shares.

Plexus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.82.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

See Also

