Pocket Network Price Reaches $0.0286 on Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $263,402.46 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

