Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $119.52 million and $115,285.56 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1370373 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $230,531.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

