PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $201,421.09

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $201,421.09 and approximately $305.01 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00315826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003321 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,363,069 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

