ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 13.2%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$4.20. Approximately 26,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,096% from the average daily volume of 2,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.72.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

