ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading Down 2%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 1,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
