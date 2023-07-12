ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading Down 2%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 1,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

