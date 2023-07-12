Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.19. 2,099,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

